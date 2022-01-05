Extremely Local News: Governor J.B. Pritzker says he will shutdown ‘Fly-by-Night’ COVID testing sites

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the stories from the neighborhoods of Chicago:

Student-Run Coffee Shop Inside Pilsen Church Gives Young People ‘Hands-On’ Business Experience Holy Grounds Coffee Shop, inside Pilsen’s St. Paul Catholic Church, is run and staffed by students and graduates of the nearby Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

How A UPS Driver Dressed Like The Grinch Stole Chicago’s Heart Jermaine Marks delights Chicagoans on his route by dressing up as UPS Santa and the Grinch, playing music and lending an ear to folks who need to talk.

Pritzker Vows To Shut Down ‘Fly-By-Night’ Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites, Calling Them An ‘Enormous Problem’ Governor Pritzker said he has referred the issue of questionable pop-up sites to the state attorney general’s office to investigate.