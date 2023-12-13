Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Here’s A Look At The Thompson Center’s New Design: Google plans to start construction on the center in early 2024.

The Prince Of Pierogi Is Taking Chicago By Storm: Krzysztof Krol’s pierogi stand has been a big hit in Door County, Wisconsin, since 2020. Now, he’s giving Chicagoans their fix of Polish staples through the end of the month at the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket.

Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Flags Light Up For The First Time: The Paseo Boricua flags will be illuminated nightly through Three Kings Day on Jan. 6.

The Grinch Of Beverly Brings Holiday Humbuggery To 99th Street: The South Side duo is back. Chatham resident Chris Witherspoon dresses as the iconic Dr. Seuss character while podcaster Brandon Hearty captures their antics in photos with neighbors.