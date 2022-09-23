Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

The Google Effect? Experts Say Tech Giant’s Thompson Center Move Could Bring More Residents Downtown: There could be a spike in investment around the Thompson Center as developers create housing and convert buildings for an influx of Google workers, real estate leaders said.

Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer: Owners who bought the home last year are remodeling and selling the Austin hallmark. They’re keeping the Victorian facade but nixing its pink-and-white trim for a shade of green.

West Town’s Komunity Kombucha Sees Success Amid Growing Sober Movement In Chicago: Komunity Kombucha aims to provide a kombucha that is “consumable for the masses.” It has lavender butterfly, rose petal berry and hibiscus ginger flavors.

