A man leaves as a woman walks into an Ace Hardware store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.

Apple TV+ Filming Sci-Fi Show At Montrose Harbor, Complete With A Fake House And Simulated Blizzard: The show, which stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, is an adaptation of the science fiction novel “Dark Matter,” which is set in Chicago.

Gillman Ace Hardware Closing After Nearly 80 Years On Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue: Alan Gillman has run the family-owned shop for more than 30 of its 80 years. Several issues forced him to close.