Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Tickets On Sale Now For Savor Lincoln Park, An Indoor Lakefront Food Fest Showcasing Local Restaurants: Early-bird tickets for Savor Lincoln Park are available for $42 through Sunday. Participating restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wicker Park’s The Point Sues City Over Extended Closure — One Year After Police Shut It Down: Owner Jun Lin says he’s being scapegoated for speaking out about Chicago violence, and the city is using code violations to keep The Point closed — even though other businesses in the building are open.

Developers Break Ground On $100 Million Regal Mile Film Studios In South Shore: Derek Dudley, producer of Showtime’s “The Chi,” is a partner in the “state-of-the-art” media campus, which aims to open in fall 2024 near 79th Street and Stony Island Avenue.