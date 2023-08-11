Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Crowds Swarm Chinatown’s Seven Treasures As Late-Night Gem To Close After 40 Years: Customers have tried for days to snag a final order at the popular Wentworth Avenue spot after the owner announced he is retiring and closing the restaurant Monday.

Free Food From A Grocery Store? Englewood Nonprofit Launches Innovative Lockers To Serve Neighbors: Dion’s Chicago Dream debuted the lockers to fight food insecurity Thursday at Save A Lot — and the nonprofit hopes to expand them to other shops soon.

Man Bikes Across Chicago’s 77 Community Areas In 1 Day: “We should be more open to exploring,” said cyclist Benjamin O’Malley, who rode 12 hours and traveled 150 miles visiting all of the city’s community areas.

