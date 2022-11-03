Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

South Side Spa Is Not A Strip Club, Owner Says As He Denies Rumors And Pushes To Open On 75th Street: Pharaoh’s Spa is an upscale salon for men, its owner says. But Ald. Greg Mitchell and neighbors have spoken out against his plans after flyers connected to the spa advertised a party involving exotic dancers.

Smash Your Pumpkins At Andersonville, Edgewater Jack-O-Lantern Composting Events This Week: The third Edgewater Pumpkin Smash is being held the same day as Andersonville’s new Pumpkin Smash Festival.

City May Tear Down Warm Tents Man Passed Out To Chicagoans Who Are Homeless: Andy Robledo is planning a protest Thursday in West Loop after city crews posted notices the tents he donated could be tossed. “Lori can come tear the tents down, but she better have apartments ready,” he said.