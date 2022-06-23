In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013 photo, freshly made gelato is on display at Morano Gelato in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

After 3-Year-Old Killed In Uptown, North Side Alderperson Wants City To Tow Cars Blocking Bike Lanes: “With all the people who have been in accidents over the past month, especially on the North Side, we need to do the right thing and keep our neighbors safe,” Ald. Andre Vasquez said.

Paulo Gelato Opens In West Town, Bringing Some Of Poland’s Best Gelato To Chicago Avenue: Owner Pawel Petrykowski moved to Chicago in 2019 from Poland, where he’d spent years honing his craft and competing in gelato competitions.

Cheeto Puff Sushi? Popular Suburban Spot Wajo Brings Its Creative Sushi Concepts To Lincoln Square: Owners Won Jang and Joy Kwak operated Wajo out of suburban Wheeling for 10 years before opening a second location in Lincoln Square.