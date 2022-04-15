Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Gallagher Way’s Free Summer Programs Include Fitness Classes, Movies In The Park And More: The events start in May and run throughout the summer, offering a variety of options for families and people of all ages.

Self-Portraits Of CPS Seniors To Be Projected On The Merchandise Mart Starting Next Week: Eight CPS students were selected to have their self-portraits projected on the side of the giant Downtown building.

Dying Oak Tree Finds New Life As Sanctuary For Migrating Birds In Lincoln Park — Thanks To 190 Birdhouses: The art installation “Nestful” transforms a dying oak tree into a habitat for dozens of migratory birds and insects. “The area is just prime for a lot of the birds coming through,” one of the artists said.

