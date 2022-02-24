Extremely Local News: Fundraisers for Albany Park businesses are under way

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Empty Bottle’s Winter Outdoor Block Party Returns This Weekend: ‘It’s Our Best Worst Idea We’ve Ever Had’: Music Frozen Dancing is back Saturday after skipping last year because of the pandemic.

Here’s How To Help Albany Park Neighbors And Businesses Trying To Rebuild After Devastating Fire: Multiple fundraisers are underway for the businesses, residents and even a skee-ball league impacted by the devastating fire.

Make-A-Wish Foundation Gives 9-Year-Old Girl Her Dream Gazebo In Little Village Backyard: Lily Serrato has cerebral palsy and has dealt with seizures since she was a baby, her mother said. The new gazebo will allow her to do some of her favorite things all year, like watching the butterflies, birds and bees in her backyard. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular