Extremely Local News: Fundraiser this weekend for Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Guinness Taproom Planned For Former West Loop Railroad Terminal In 2023 The Ireland-based brewer plans to start construction on the old Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal this fall.

A Proposed Bridge Over Lake Calumet Would Make It Easier To Bike From Big Marsh Park To Pullman “For far too long, this area has been inaccessible to our residents,” Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said. “This new trail will allow a new generation of neighbors to experience” Lake Calumet.

Fundraisers Saturday And Sunday For Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., Badly Wounded In Shooting That Killed Ella French “This weekend we are stepping up for our brother Carlos Yanez Jr. who has a long road to recovery ahead of him,” Lt. John Garrido said.