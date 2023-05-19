Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Plans For 2 Sterling Bay Skyscrapers In Fulton Market Move Forward— And Construction Could Start This Year: Phase one for the project includes a 515-foot-tall residential building with 361 units — 72 affordable — and 249 parking spaces, officials said.

Plan To Build 432 Apartments And Townhomes On Pilsen’s Largest Vacant Site Gets Key City Approval: The plan for the site includes a mix of rental- and ownership-opportunities, high- and mid-rise buildings, three- and -six flats, and townhomes.

