Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

CTA Primed To Buy Land Along Red Line Extension’s Path As Transit TIF Gets Key City Approval: The deal will allow the Cook County Land Bank to secure dozens of Far South Side properties until the CTA is ready to take them over to expand the Red Line.

Irving Park Neighbors Come Together To Provide Hundreds Of Gifts For Kids In Need: While isolated at home in 2020, a mom collected and passed out gifts to ensure the kids on her block enjoyed the holidays. Two years later, the annual event has grown exponentially with the help of the community.