Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

He Chose The Marines Over A Goalie Tryout. Decades Later, Blackhawks Give Him His Jersey: Corporal Joseph Foltman Jr. never thought he’d get another chance to step on center ice — until he found a team letter that proved his story.

Forty Acres Fresh Market Breaks Ground In Austin After Years Of Delays: The construction of the city’s first Black female-owned grocery store will address the neighborhood’s food disparities.

To learn more about the West Town Food Pantry, click the headline: West Town Food Pantry Nourishing Hope Gets $1 Million Grant