Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Boka Opening Itoko Japanese Restaurant In Former Southport Lanes Building: Itoko, opening this fall, is the first of three restaurants Boka will open in the former Southport Lanes building. GG’s Chicken Shop and Little Goat Diner will set up there, too.

Douglass Park Neighbors ‘Sad’ And ‘Ignored’ As Music Fests Ruin Their Park All Summer — And Cleanup Won’t Come Until Fall: A soccer team had to move practice after a player was cut by broken glass left in the field after a festival. Residents say instead of listening to their concerns, the city added two more festivals to the park in recent years.

To learn more about Lake Effect Brewing, click the headline: Lake Effect Brewing Will Take Over Old Avondale Auto Repair Shop After Firehouse Deal Unravels

