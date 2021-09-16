Extremely Local News: Former Chicago bookstore owner is asking for help to open a new bookstore in the city

A general view of the downtown Chicago city skyline in autumn colors on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, in Northbrook, Ill. Chicagoans got a brief taste of late autumn weather Thursday as leaden skies and strong west winds delivered a typical mid-November day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories.

1. Former Myopic Books Owners Opening New Bookstore In Bridgeport After years on the farm, Joe Judd and his family are returning to Chicago and they are opening a bookstore as Tangible Books.

2. Humboldt Park Artist Selling Dreamy, Funky Dried Flower Bouquets Through Her New Company, PetalPushr With PetalPushr, artist Amanda Forgash sells her own floral arrangements using dried flowers and other elements. The business started when her wedding flower sales dried up during the pandemic.

3. Hot Girlz Grill Opens At Rainbow Beach As Its Volunteer Owners Try To Kickstart Their Food Service Careers Foregoing pay for now, the young owners of the concession stand will use profits from the Rainbow Beach shop to expand their business citywide.