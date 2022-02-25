Extremely Local News: Football field at Lane Tech College Prep to be renamed

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: A student leaves Lane Tech College Prep High School at the end of the school day on March 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Schools in the city have been ordered to close beginning tomorrow for at least the next two weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Albany Park On Edge After 3 Fires In 3 Days, But Investigators Haven’t Found A Connection: “They’re looking at each fire to see if there are any similarities or anything that could possibly connect them,” a Fire Department spokesman said. “Thus far, they have not reported any evidence that would show that to be the case.”

FBI Raids Another Chicago COVID Testing Company — Which Has Gotten $77 Million From The Feds: LabElite is “fully cooperating” as federal agents raid its Northwest Side office, a spokeswoman said. Customers told Block Club they had numerous issues with the lab and the pop-ups it’s partnered with.

Lane Tech Football Field Will Be Renamed For Fritz Pollard, Honoring Alum Who Was One Of First Black Pro Players: Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard graduated from Lane in 1912, and became one of the first Black professional football players, the first Black quarterback and the first Black coach in professional football.