Extremely Local News: Food and drinks now being served at the Garfield Park Conservatory

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A month before being named to lead President-elect Joe Biden's transition team at the Department of Homeland Security, Ur Jaddou said the top priority at its agency that grants citizenship and visas should be a better handle on its roller-coaster finances. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was on the brink of furloughing nearly 70% of its 20,000 employees that summer when, almost overnight, it declared it would end the year with a large surplus.

Now, as Jaddou's first year as the agency's director draws to an end, she sounds cautiously upbeat, saying, “I do understand what the problems were and how they’ve been 'resolved’ — I want to say that in quotes because we have an unsteady situation, but we’re pretty, we’re strong.”