Extremely Local News: Food and drinks now being served at the Garfield Park Conservatory

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins Bob Sirott this morning to give us all of the extremely local news happening around the Chicagoland area:
Cubs Announcer Jeremiah Paprocki’s Microphone Enshrined In Baseball Of Hall Fame — Just Ahead of His College Graduation-Paprocki has juggled classes at University of Illinois at Chicago during his history-making season as the Cubs’ youngest and first Black announcer.
The Garfield Park Conservatory Is Now Serving Food And Drinks Courtesy Of A Black-Owned Coffee Startup-Monday Coffee will be serving drinks on weekends at the conservatory’s Horticulture Hall for three months.
State Says South Lakefront Dump Site Can Operate For Another Year As Army Corps Pursues Decades-Long Expansion-The Army Corps of Engineers awaits a decision on its long-term plan to expand the polluted sediment dump, which would delay by at least 25 years a commitment to restore the site as riverfront park space.