Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Basketball Hoops Were Ripped Out Of Beverly Decades Ago. Now, A Push To Bring Them Back: Across Chicago, there have been similar tensions about public basketball courts — all revolving around race, recreation and safety.

Floreen’s Closes In Uptown As Owner Says 8th Restaurant Concept In The Works: Floreen’s Chicken & Roost was open three months. It could be replaced by owner Andy Kalish’s eighth restaurant on Wilson Avenue since 2016.

Elvis Presley’s Jungle Room Invades West Town This Week: A spot-on re-creation of one of Elvis’ favorite Graceland rooms is open Wednesday and Thursday at Five Star Bar.

