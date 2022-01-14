Extremely Local News: Federal investigation causes COVID-19 testing pop-ups to temporarily close

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

COVID-19 Testing Chain Opened Pop-Ups Across The US. Now, It’s Temporarily Closing Amid Federal Investigation And Mounting Complaints– The Center for COVID Control’s lab wasted 40,000 tests, according to a federal report. And again and again, people have reported getting late results, no results — or ones that don’t make sense.

‘Bird Nerds’ Build Massive Antenna In Big Marsh Park To Track Birds Through Chicago’s Ancient Flyway-Birders say the 17-foot-tall, homemade antennae will give critical information about bird migration through Chicago and how climate change affects those patterns.

Uptown’s Lunar New Year Parade Returns Next Month After Skipping Last Year Due To COVID-The parade will return to the neighborhood this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic