Extremely Local News: Famous Morton Salt sign to be redone

Famous Morton Salt Sign To Be ‘Revitalized’ As Building Is Transformed Into A Music Venue The roof and sign are currently being replaced as part of the building’s redevelopment. Preservationists say the move is allowed under the site’s landmark status.

After 20-Year Fight, Neighbors Will Start Work On Community Farm At La Villita Park This Weekend The volunteer day is a culmination of activism to rescue the land from toxic contamination, revive it into a park and transform a portion of it to grow food.

West Town’s Deitch Pharmacy To Close After More Than 100 Years: ‘They Don’t Make Pharmacists Like Ozzie Anymore’ The independent pharmacy has been in operation since 1912. Longtime owner Ozzie Feliciano is retiring and closing the business Sept. 30.

