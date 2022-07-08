In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013 photo, freshly made gelato is on display at Morano Gelato in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

South Loop’s Motor Row Gets $11 Million Facelift: Mayor Lori Lightfoot championed the project as one of the city’s tools to “enhance public safety” by protecting pedestrians.

Magic-Themed Gelato Shop With Jugglers Coming To Lincoln Square With Penn Jillette’s Backing: Sideshow Gelato owner Jay Bliznick connected with magician Penn Jillette, and now the two plan to open a magical gelato shop.

A Paczki Burger Exists. Here’s Where You Can Get It: The burger is available Tuesdays from Colombian-Polish fusion restaurant Polombia at Maplewood Brewing in Logan Square. “It’s just a lot of flavors going on at the same time.”

