Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Meet The Adorable Fox Family Living In Millennium Park: The foxes were frolicking around the park Tuesday morning, having a rat snack. Experts are urging Chicagoans to leave the creatures alone and avoid feeding them.

Uptown’s Black Ensemble Theater Plans Massive Expansion With Media Center, Education Hub And Artist Residences: The Free to Be Village would fulfill the founder of the Black Ensemble Theater’s long-held goal of creating a cultural corridor on Uptown’s Clark Street.

Jefferson Park’s Ed Paschke Art Center Wins Approval To Renovate Gallery With Planned Opening In Summer 2024: Renovation work on the art center could start at the tail end of summer, and a nearby sculpture garden is being unveiled next month.

