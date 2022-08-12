Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Campus Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary: Neighbors attended a meeting to discuss potential reuses of the recently closed St. Ignatius, which could include turning it into a resource center or housing for Loyola students.

Englewood’s Elevated Nature Trail Gets $20 Million In Federal Funding: The $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant will help city officials and community partners design and construct the 1.75-mile walk and bike path that has been in the works more than 10 years.

Portage Park’s Comic Bookstore Howling Pages Is Inviting Young Artists To Showcase And Sell Their Work: The shop is searching for creators 17 and younger who want to sell the comics, zines, illustrative artwork, stickers, prints or posters they’ve made.

