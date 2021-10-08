Extremely Local News: Empty Bottle’s ‘Thee Best Western’ Block Party celebrates Chicago’s longest street with live music and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Harold’s Mild Sauce In Bottles Is Being Sold At Grocery Stores — And It’s Already A Massive Hit – Bottles of the popular sauce can be found at Pete’s Fresh Market and Walt’s Food Center.

Civil Rights Leader, Historian Timuel Black, 102, In Hospice; Supporters Raising Funds For His Care– “Tim has been working for all of us for his whole life, fighting the good fight to create a better world,” the fundraiser’s organizer wrote. “Let us join together and show how much we care.”

Empty Bottle’s ‘Thee Best Western’ Block Party Celebrates Chicago’s Longest Street With Live Music And More– The Empty Bottle’s latest block party features food and drink from businesses from up and down Western Avenue — and a chance to submerge a local alderman in a dunk tank.