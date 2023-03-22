Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Upscale Cocktail Lounge The Pearl Club Will Replace Emmit’s Irish Pub In River West: The Pearl Club is set to open in the next few weeks. The space is intended to convey “old-world elegance” reminiscent of London’s cocktail scene with a modern twist to fit Chicago, officials said.

‘Golden Girls’ Fan Convention Returns To Chicago After Going Viral In 2022: Featured events include a disco dance party and a live performance by The Golden Gals featuring Ginger Minj, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame.

