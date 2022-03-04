Extremely Local News: El Churro Shop to open in Little Village

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:
Concrete Chunks Are Missing From New Brown Line Flyover, But CTA Says Contractor Knocked Them Off To Prevent Them From Falling: The CTA’s contractor started removing loose debris from the Red-Purple Bypass when the spalling was discovered to prevent it from falling.
El Churro Shop Coming Soon to Little Village After Pandemic Pop-Up Grows Into A Brick-And-Mortar Location: Husband and wife Aldo Rios and Ana Maciel are opening El Churro Shop near the corner of West 26th Street and South Drake Avenue to provide coffee and other sweet treats.