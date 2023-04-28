Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Long-Awaited Park Behind Old Edgewater Hospital To Be Built This Year. Here Are The Plans: The park is coming to a brown site on the former Edgewater Hospital campus that has been redeveloped into apartments.

Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl Returns Saturday With Events, Prizes And Giveaways At More Than 40 Locations: Participants can buy a “passport” at a participating bookstore and win year-long discounts if they hit enough locations.

A House That’s A Shorter Walk To Wrigley Field Than A Home Run Trot Hits Market For $1 Million: The 130-year-old house on Addison Street is just 300 feet from the Wrigley Field marquee.