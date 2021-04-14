Extremely Local News: Drive-in movie theater and a new affordable vet center

Moviegoers watch a preview in their socially distanced vehicles at Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020. California moved to further relax its coronavirus restrictions and help the battered economy. Flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters can resume operations. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. A Drive-In Movie Theater Saved Pilsen’s ChiTown Futbol During The Pandemic — And It’s Sticking Around Even As Soccer Facility Reopens

Since opening last year, nearly 30,000 tickets have been sold for public and private events at Pilsen drive-in ChiTown Futbol, the owner said. Former scorekeepers and referees were able to stay employed by directing traffic and delivering food to cars.

2. Affordable Vet Center For Cats And Dogs Opens In Tree House’s West Ridge Shelter — And The Cat Cafe Is Open Again, Too

Tree House Humane Society opened its veterinary clinic Tuesday, looking to provide affordable pet care to neighbors and local animal groups.