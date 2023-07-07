Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Drake Does Not Understand Why Chicago Loves Malört So Much: “There’s no way Chicago enjoys this…” the rap star, in town for a set of arena shows, wrote beneath a photo of our city’s official beverage.

New Tiki Bar Bamboo Club Replaces Deuce’s In Wrigleyville, Offering ‘Tropical Escape’ To Baseball Fans: The colorful Tiki bar has over 32 different cocktails, with live entertainment and raffles happening weekly.

Third-Generation Owners Of Clark Devon Hardware Sell Shop To Employees Ahead Of 100th Anniversary: Many employees — now owners — of the beloved Rogers Park shop have worked there for decades.