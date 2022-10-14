Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Rare Al Capone Letters From His Prohibition Days To Be Auctioned: The letters include Capone, Chicago’s most infamous gangster, attempting to place an order with a bootlegger. Another has him telling a friend about nearly being murdered just days before.

Downstate Donuts Bringing Potato-Based Pastries To Uptown With New Wilson Avenue Shop: After years of selling its award-winning doughnuts at farmers markets and from a custom-made mobile bakery, Downstate Donuts will open its first storefront in Uptown.

Black Luxe Candle Co.’s Booming Retail Store And Classroom Reopens In Wicker Park After Moving From Bucktown: The store’s classes have proved incredibly popular over the past year, on top of its candle brand, owners said. “I didn’t know that the amount of growth was going to happen the way it happened.”