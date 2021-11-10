Extremely Local News: Double Door plans to open next year in Uptown, but some lucky fans have been getting a sneak peek

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared details on:

Double Door Plans To Open Next Year In Uptown, But Some Lucky Fans Have Been Getting A Sneak Peek-After being evicted from their Wicker Park location of 23 years, Pete Bruce and Sean Mulroney from Double Door are moving to the Wilson Theater at 1050 W Wilson as their new location.

Howard Brown Health Demolishes 100-Year-Old Building On Edgewater’s Motor Row, Angering Preservationists-The 100-year old Motor Row building located on 5656 N Broadway is being demolished as of yesterday, inciting anger in Edgewater preservationists. While they appreciate Howard Brown’s Health investment in Edgewater, they drafted up ways to utilize the building instead of tearing it down.

CPS Crossing Guard Takes Over For Volunteer Neighbor At Busy Intersection, So He’s Heading To Avondale To Help Another School-Volunteer Crossing Guard, Robert Magiet, steps down from his position after Chicago Public Schools officially appoints one. While he no longer guards for that corner, he has been made aware of other areas that need people like him.