Extremely Local News: Divvy expanding across Northwest, Southwest Sides with more stations

Divvy Expanding Across Northwest, Southwest Sides With More Stations And Bike Lanes Coming
Chicago has the largest bike-share system in the United States, and it is looking to expand, officials said.
Take Home A Pup In Need At PAWS’ ‘Underdog To Wonderdog’ Event This Weekend
PAWS is waiving adoption fees for people who give a home to a dog with specific needs, like specialized training or a childless household.
94-Year-Old New To You Thrift Store In Rogers Park Reopens After Pandemic Closure: ‘People Love This Place’
New to You Thrift Shop inside the United Church of Rogers Park has sold some of the neighborhood’s best used wares for nearly a century, from waffle makers to saris to vinyl.