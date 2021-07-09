Extremely Local News: Divvy expanding across Northwest, Southwest Sides with more stations

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, tourists bike along Lake Michigan near the site where George Lucas wanted to build his Star Wars museum in Chicago. Friends of the Parks Director Juanita Irizarry led the obscure nonprofit that stood its ground and blocked Lucas’ private museum from being built on Chicago’s prized lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Divvy Expanding Across Northwest, Southwest Sides With More Stations And Bike Lanes Coming

Chicago has the largest bike-share system in the United States, and it is looking to expand, officials said.

Take Home A Pup In Need At PAWS’ ‘Underdog To Wonderdog’ Event This Weekend

PAWS is waiving adoption fees for people who give a home to a dog with specific needs, like specialized training or a childless household.

94-Year-Old New To You Thrift Store In Rogers Park Reopens After Pandemic Closure: ‘People Love This Place’

New to You Thrift Shop inside the United Church of Rogers Park has sold some of the neighborhood’s best used wares for nearly a century, from waffle makers to saris to vinyl.