Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:

Divvy, Working Bikes Team Up To Train Bike Mechanics From South And West Sides: Students get five weeks of instruction and a stipend and can interview for a Divvy field mechanic position or get connected to jobs at local bike shops.

West Ridge’s VPT Grill, Known For Its Deep-Fried Burgers, Closes After Over 50 Years: VPT started as Vince’s Pizza and Taqueria in 1968 before being rebranded and moving to Western Avenue in 2015. It closed due to pandemic-related issues, an owner said.

Lincoln Square Alderman Mocks CTA With Ghost Train Costume At City Council: Ald. Andre Vasquez wore the Halloween costume as he’s set to introduce a measure to require CTA leaders to give City Council quarterly updates or risk losing funding.