Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Neon Dinkel’s Sign Being Auctioned Off After Century-Old Bakery’s Closure: The vertical neon Dinkel’s sign was listed on an auction website with a starting bid of $5,000. The famous bakery closed April 30 after more than 100 years in business.

Pilsen’s Alderman Moves To Downzone St. Adalbert Church Site To Block Development As Archdiocese Threatens To Sue: The re-zoning means a developer would need to get approval from the area’s alderman — Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) — for any significant proposals.

Chance The Snapper Is Bigger Than Ever: Checking In On Chicago’s Favorite Gator 3 Years Later: Chance has grown 2 feet and more than tripled his weight since he was caught in the Humboldt Park lagoon in 2019. He’s one of the largest gators at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida.

