Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Open House Chicago Returns This Weekend With Over 40 New Sites: Notable buildings and places open for public tours this year include Walt Disney’s birthplace home, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the Pullman National Historical Park.

Parson’s Chicken In Ukrainian Village Will Be Replaced By Tavern-Style Pizza Joint Dicey’s: Land and Sea Dept., the group behind both the new pizza tavern and the popular Parson’s chain, hopes to open Dicey’s early next year.

Chicago’s Feminist Bird Club Aims To Make Birding More Inclusive: Although the group meets more frequently during warmer months, organizers still host events throughout the winter and have found birding helps them appreciate the cold weather more.

