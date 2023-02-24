Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Busy Logan Square, Avondale Blue Line Stations Closed This Weekend For CTA Construction Project: The Logan Square, California and Belmont stations will be either partially or entirely closed for up to eight weekends through May.

Goodbye, Chicago Joe’s: Demolition Crews Tear Down Longtime North Center Restaurant: Chicago Joe’s is going to be replaced with a five-story apartment building that features space for a restaurant.

Heatwave Music Festival Moving To Northerly Island After West Side Neighbors Fought To Boot It From Douglass Park: The fest is moving to the opposite side of the city after it drew the ire of neighbors who got fenced out of Douglass Park for weeks at a time because of music fests.