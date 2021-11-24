Extremely Local News: Dancing Christmas Carolers will bring holiday cheer to your house!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared details on:

Emmett Till’s Woodlawn Home, Muddy Waters’ House In Kenwood Among ‘Adopt-A-Landmark’ Grant Finalists Twelve Chicago landmarks were tentatively selected to receive grants of $100,000-$1.08 million, which will support renovations to publicly accessible portions of the buildings.

Not Your Average Christmas Carol: These Dance Carolers Will Bring Holiday Cheer To Your House Choreographer Mariah Eastman launched the group during the pandemic last winter, when many people were unable to gather for the holidays. The idea was to knock on people’s doors and propose a holiday dance instead of singing a carol.

West Town Group Plans To Feed 1,000 People This Thanksgiving — But They Still Need Pies And Donations West Town Feeds will serve meals Wednesday and Thursday to older people, people experiencing homelessness and other neighbors.