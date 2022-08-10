Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Police Will Paint Your Catalytic Converter Hot Pink, Mark It With ‘CPD’ To Deter Thieves As Part Of Pilot Program: Residents in the 14th police district can get their catalytic converters spray-painted and marked at an upcoming event aimed at making catalytic converters less attractive to steal or sell. Here’s how to register.

Damen Green Line ‘L’ Station Work To Begin This Month 5 Years After Project Announced: The new station at Lake Street and Damen Avenue is meant to fill a 1-1/2 mile gap between existing Green Line stations and will serve people traveling to the United Center.

After $10,000 In Cameras Stolen, Donations Pour In For Nonprofit Giving Free Photography Classes To Kids: The burglary at the FreshLens studio last month threatened to halt classes. Soon after asking for community help, well-wishers have nearly met the group’s $12,000 fundraising goal to replace the equipment.

