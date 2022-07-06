Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Law Allowing A Lightning-Fast $170 Boot For Leaving Your Car In A Private Lot Could Be Expanded Citywide: Innovative Parking Solutions wants City Council approval to operate citywide, calling booting the “modern” approach to parking enforcement.

CTA Trains Get A Retro Makeover As Agency Celebrates Its 75th Birthday: Notice a CTA car that looks a little old? Some have gotten special wrappings to make them look vintage, part of the CTA’s birthday celebration.

‘Walking Man’ Doing Better, Now In Fair Condition: The condition of local legend Joseph “Walking Man” Kromelis has been steadily improving after someone lit him on fire in May.

