Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Overhaul Of Bank Buildings At Damen And Lincoln Would Create Stores And 258 Apartments. Here’s How Neighbors Can Weigh In: North Center’s busy intersection at Irving Park, Damen and Lincoln would see renovations and new construction. Neighbors can join a Jan. 25 open house and a community meeting with Ald. Matt Martin (47th) to learn more.

Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing: Owner Yasmin Curtis hopes to complete the project, which envisions 10 two-and three-bedroom units, by 2025.

CTA Boss Blames Lousy New Year’s Eve Service On Workers Calling In Sick At ‘Extremely Higher’ Rates: “We have serious absenteeism that we have to deal with now,” Dorval Carter Jr. said. “I can’t fire employees. We don’t have enough employees as it is.”