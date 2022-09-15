Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Protestors Outside CTA Headquarters Ask: ‘Why Are My Trains And Buses So Late?’: Protestors said they’re spending too much time waiting for CTA trains and buses that never show up or are badly delayed. CTA leaders say they are working on making service more reliable.

Lollapalooza, Riot Fest And Other Big Festivals Could Require Chicago Park District Board Approval Under Proposal: Festival operators may need to get Park District board sign-off for special events hosting 10,000 people or more a day in any of Chicago’s public parks.

Chicago Chef Cooking For Arriving Migrants – “We Got You.”: Chef Mike Airhart usually travels around Chicago helping feed our city’s unhoused. Now, he’s feeding arriving migrants. “We got you, till you’re up on your feet,” Airhart says on Episode 58.

