Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.

Empirical Brewery Transforming Into Lego Pop-Up With More Than 1 Million Bricks: The pop-up will be decorated with Lego sculptures, but the real draw is the thousands of Lego pieces that customers can use to build their own creations.

Chicago’s Labor Day Parade Returns Saturday To Southeast Side: The popular parade will feature dozens of floats celebrating Chicago’s unions and labor history. Afterward, there will be a festival with live music.