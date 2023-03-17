Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

CTA Begins Plan To Rebuild Red Line’s Sheridan, Rogers Park Stops In Massive North Branch Overhaul: The CTA is already rebuilding tracks and stops in Uptown and Edgewater. Now, it is planning to rebuild the other century-old stops on the north end of the Red Line.

Lagunitas’ Taproom Is Back After Being Closed Since 2020: The brewery was long known for its colorful tours and lively taproom, which has room for people to sit and listen to live music performances while grabbing a beer.

Colorful ‘Tuk Tuks’ Will Line Devon Avenue As Part Of New Art Installation: Tuk tuk rides will be available along Devon Avenue on Sunday when the public art installation is unveiled.