Extremely Local News: Crews rip up Old Town Walgreens, ‘It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast’ preview & more

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Podcast preview- “The Mom Who Fought For Black Hair.” Today’s “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” (which just dropped this morning) focuses on Ida Nelson, the mother of a West Side preschooler who was banned by his school from wearing his hair in braids. On the podcast, Nelson talks about the importance of hair to young children, and how policing a young person’s hair can have a lasting impact throughout their lives.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” on spotify, apple podcasts, stitcher, and more.

2. Cleanup In Aisle 9! Crews Rip Up Old Town Walgreens, Piling Mounds Of Dirt And Bricks In The Middle Of The Store

A viral tweet shows workers inside in a deep trench … in the middle of an Old Town Walgreens, where people continued to shop.

3. Jefferson Park Neighbors Urge Police To Arrest Woman Who Drove Over Family’s Lawn For Criticizing Ald. Jim Gardiner

The homeowner said he gave police the woman’s name and license plate number, but no arrests have been made. This is the second time a critic of the NW Side alderman has been targeted at home.