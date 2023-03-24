Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Proposed $32 Million Community Center Near Washington Park Goes Before Neighbors For Support: Space for arts and music, a café, rentable offices, athletic courts, programs for older people, a demonstration kitchen and much more are planned for the $32 million center.

The Understudy, A Theater-Themed Bookstore And Cafe, Debuts In Andersonville: The book and coffee shop will host script readings and other events with local theaters.

Falling Bricks From Crumbling Guyon Hotel Damage West Side Homes, Displace Neighbors: The hotel was designed in 1927 by Jens Jensen and has been on Preservation Chicago’s 7 Most Endangered List three times.