Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Can City Slow Down Drivers Around Grant Park? New Plan Will Consider Ways To Reduce Traffic, Officials Say: The Grant Park Framework Plan was last updated in 2002. The city is seeking feedback for an updated plan that will be ready by the end of the year.

Rush Hour Riders Face Longer Waits As CTA Aims To Stop Ghost Buses, But Burned-Out Operators Nervous About Change: The agency is betting that less frequent peak service will improve the reliability of the system overall. Operators say it’ll force many to work harder hours.

Sankofa Wellness Village On West Side Wins $10 Million Chicago Prize: The village will be a sprawling, $50 million campus that includes a wellness center with a credit union, an art center, business hub and pop-up markets bringing fresh food to West Siders.