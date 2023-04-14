Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Silver Palm In West Town Partially Reopens As Tiki Bar, With Connected Bar In Iconic Railcar Coming Soon: Famous for its Three Little Pigs sandwich, the Silver Palm closed in 2018. Companion bar The Matchbox has remained open.

The Warehouse, Birthplace Of House Music, Takes Key Step Toward Becoming A Chicago Landmark: The three-story industrial building once housed a dance club that featured the legendary DJ Frankie Knuckles. Owners Thursday said they have no plans to demolish the building.

Wanna Try Haggis? You Can Taste The Scottish Dish At Revolution Brewing’s Beer Release Friday: Haggis is sheep’s organs mixed with onion, oatmeal, suet and spices, stuffed inside sheep’s stomach. Revolution is selling it with its new Scotch ale-style beer.