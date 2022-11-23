Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Old Rainforest Cafe Gets Key City Approval To Swap Its Mushrooms For Weed, Turn Into A Dispensary: The dispensary’s developers plan to do away with the giant mushrooms and jungle-themed designs at the closed restaurant and invest $7 million-$10 million.

Archie’s Tavern’s Iconic Hamm’s Sign Removed By City Order, But Owners Of 80-Year-Old Bar Hope To Bring It Back: The sign has hung over the corner of Rockwell and Iowa streets since the ’60s, the bar’s co-owner said. A city spokesperson said Archie’s does not have a permit for the sign.

Double Door Gets Approval To Add Marquee To New Uptown Home, With Opening Eyed For Next Year: The Double Door’s sign on its Uptown home will resemble the iconic sign from its years in Wicker Park.