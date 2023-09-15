Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

New Late Night Bars Would Be Banned In Parts Of Old Town, Gold Coast Under Proposal: Ald. Brian Hopkins also wants a ban on all future liquor licenses along Wells Street in Old Town, saying neighbors and police have had enough of rowdiness and disorderly behavior.

Beth Murphy, Murphy’s Bleachers Late Owner, Will Be Honored With Wrigleyville Street Sign: “Beth Murphy Way” will be unveiled Sunday at Waveland and Sheffield avenues during an Oktoberfest celebration at the beloved bar across from Wrigley Field.

Gilligan The Pig Is Living His Best Life At Belmont Harbor: The Instagram-famous pot-bellied pig recently celebrated his 9th birthday as first mate to Mt. Greenwood couple Tom and Michele Serbin.

